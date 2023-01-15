Airtame
על ידי Airtame
Airtame is a wireless streaming solution
Airtame is a small wireless HDMI device that plugs into the HDMI port of any screen or projector. Unlike other wireless HDMI devices, nothing is plugged into your computer or smartphone. Simply download our app and stream your content to the screen from any major computer platform, tablet, or smartphone.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Airtame Inc.
שינויים בגרסה 4.5.2
לפני 10 חודשים
גודל מותקן~81 MB
גודל הורדה75 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותx86_64
התקנות5,974
רישיוןקנייני (לא חופשי)