ProtonMail Import-Export app

Import emails to your secure ProtonMail inbox or make offline backups with the Import-Export app.

Migrate and secure your important email conversations

Keep your personal email history private and secure by migrating it to ProtonMail using the Import-Export app.

  • Bring your mailbox: Your email is a record of your personal conversations and important milestones. Bring those memories with you when you upgrade to a secure and private inbox with ProtonMail.
  • Keep only whats important: Old newsletters, random receipts, special offers - your inbox can fill up fast. The Import-Export app lets you easily select which messages you want to import.
  • Secure conversation history: When you import your emails, the Import-Export app automatically encrypts them before they leave your device. That way only you can access your personal messages.

שינויים בגרסה 1.3.3

לפני כשנתיים
גודל מותקן~169 MB
גודל הורדה61 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותx86_64
התקנות11,753
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 only
אתר פרוייקטhttps://proton.me/easyswitch/
עזרהhttps://proton.me/support/import-emails-import-export-app
דיווח על בעיהhttps://github.com/ProtonMail/proton-bridge/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app

