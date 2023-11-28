ROOT
על ידי ROOT
Data Analysis Framework
ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.
שינויים בגרסה 6.30.02
לפני כחודשיים
(Built לפני כ־5 שעות)
- לא סופקה רשימת שינויים
גודל מותקן~602.46 MiB
גודל הורדה256.37 MiB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותx86_64, aarch64