Ear Tag

drey.app
להתקין
Edit audio file tags

Ear Tag is a simple audio file tag editor. It is primarily geared towards making quick edits or bulk-editing tracks in albums/EPs. Unlike other tagging programs, Ear Tag does not require the user to set up a music library folder. It can:

  • Edit tags of MP3, WAV, M4A, FLAC, OGG and WMA files
  • Modify metadata of multiple files at once
  • Rename files using information from present tags
  • Identify files using AcoustID

Network access is only used for the "Identify selected files" option.

שינויים בגרסה 0.4.2

לפני 13 ימים
גודל מותקן~7 MB
גודל הורדה2 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות15,461
רישיוןMIT License
אתר פרוייקטhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/eartag
דיווח על בעיהhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/eartag/-/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.EarTag

