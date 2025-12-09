Actual Budget is a fast, privacy-focused finance app based on the Envelope Budgeting method. It prioritizes user control, allowing you to manage your data independently with multi-device sync and optional end-to-end encryption. The app emphasizes user involvement over automation, offering quick, intuitive tools while keeping you in charge of your financial decisions.

Designed for speed, Actual Budget has a streamlined interface that minimizes distractions, making it easy to navigate your finances. It operates locally, ensuring functionality without a network connection while syncing data across devices. This local-first approach also enhances privacy through end-to-end encryption.

The budgeting system is grounded in real income, helping you track spending and savings accurately. The app simplifies managing transactions with a minimal, efficient interface, supporting features like split transactions and transfers. Additionally, Actual Budget offers customizable reports alongside default net worth and cash flow reports, enabling users to analyze your finances in a way that suits you.