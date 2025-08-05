/
Events
developed by Florian Loers
Unverified
Manage your schedule
Events is an adaptive calendar app for GNOME and Phosh.
With Events you can
CalDAV syncing
Local calendars
Monthly, Weekly, Daily and Yearly event management
GNOME Online Accounts integration
Mobile friendly
Cambios na versión 0.10.11
hai arredor dun ano
(Built hai 5 días)
Bug Fixes
Use new version of cargo-gra
Potentially unsafe
Home folder read/write access; Uses non-portal services
Community built
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
.
Get involved
Information
Links
Estatísticas
Estatísticas por país
Tamaño da instalación
~9.96 MiB
Tamaño da descarga
4.77 MiB
Arquitecturas dispoñibles
aarch64, x86_64
Installs
10.744
Other apps by Florian Loers
Punchclock
Track time for your tasks.
