SimpleX - the first messaging platform that has no user identifiers, not even random numbers!
Security assessment was done by Trail of Bits in November 2022.
SimpleX Chat features:
SimpleX Chat advantages:
You can connect to anybody you know via link or scan QR code (in the video call or in person) and start sending messages instantly - no emails, phone numbers or passwords needed.
Your profile and contacts are only stored in the app on your device - our servers do not have access to this information.
All messages are end-to-end encrypted using open-source double-ratchet protocol; the messages are routed via our servers using open-source SimpleX Messaging Protocol.
New in v6.4.8:
New in v6.4-6.4.7: