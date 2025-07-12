/
ClipQR
by iMatt Sàrl
imatt.ch
Scan QR codes on screen and from camera.
Simple app to scan QR codes on screen and from camera, the result is in your clipboard.
Potentially unsafe
User device access; Legacy windowing system; Uses an end-of-life runtime
Community built
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
MIT License
.
Get involved
Links
Estatísticas
Estatísticas por país
Tamaño da instalación
~9.45 MiB
Tamaño da descarga
4.11 MiB
Arquitecturas dispoñibles
aarch64, x86_64
Installs
20.998
