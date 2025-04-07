/
Open Menu
Publicar
Foro
Acerca de
Log In
Buscar aplicacións
/
Nift
developed by Nick Ham
Unverified
Install
Open options
Donate
Dynamic and static site generator
Nift (aka nsm) is a cross-platform open source CLI website generator.
Potentially unsafe
Full file system read/write access; Arbitrary permissions; Uses an end-of-life runtime
Community built
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
MIT License
.
Get involved
Information
Links
Estatísticas
Estatísticas por país
Tamaño da instalación
~33.4 MiB
Tamaño da descarga
14.86 MiB
Arquitecturas dispoñibles
aarch64, x86_64
Installs
2.806
Tags:
linux
flatpak