The non-nonsense simple desktop app for Perplexity AI. It's just work, no magic, no tray, no scripts injected and nothing obfuscated.

This simple project was motivated by the fact that when developers searched for a simple Desktop application for Perplexity.AI, they came across "fake open-source" applications, meaning there were obfuscated codes injected and suspicious traffic when running them. And it was precisely for this reason that we decided to create this simple and transparent application, with no injected scripts and only a single JavaScript file that is easy for the community to audit.