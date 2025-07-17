TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor, which includes features such as tablature editing, score editing, import of Guitar Pro (gtp, gp3, gp4, gp5, gpx, gp), PowerTab and TablEdit files, export of Guitar pro (gp3, gp4, gp5), Lilypond, pdf, image and audio files. In addition, TuxGuitar's tablature and staff interfaces function as basic MIDI editors. TuxGuitar's mascot and namesake is Tux, the penguin mascot of many games and programs originally designed for Linux. The program is written in the Java programming language and is released under version 2.1 of the GNU Lesser General Public License.
Add zoom control for Print/Export to pdf
Improve GP and tef v2 import
Restore scrollbars during playback
Save/restore player mode when switching tabs
Export only audible tracks to MIDI and audio files
Minor improvements and cleanups