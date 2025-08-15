/
Lith
by Martin Bříza
lith.app
Default chat window
WeeChat Relay Client
With Lith, you can connect to your WeeChat instance from any device.
Cambios na versión v1.6.5
hai arredor dun ano
(Built hai 12 meses)
No changelog provided
Potentially unsafe
Uses non-portal services; Uses an end-of-life runtime
Community built
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
GNU General Public License v2.0 or later
.
Estatísticas
Estatísticas por país
Tamaño da instalación
~5.48 MiB
Tamaño da descarga
2.41 MiB
Arquitecturas dispoñibles
aarch64, x86_64
Installs
3.480
Tags:
irc
weechat
relay
linux
flatpak