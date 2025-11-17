/
Ptyxis
by Christian Hergert
devsuite.app
A column and row size indicator is displayed when resizing the window
Container-oriented terminal
Ptyxis is a terminal for GNOME that focuses on ease-of-use in a world of containers.
Features:
Remembers current container when opening a new tab with support for podman, toolbox, distrobox, and more
Configurable keyboard shortcuts
Modern interface which integrates the palette with the window styling
User-installable color palettes
Support for preferences profiles with container integration
Integrated color palettes with light and dark support
Tabbed interface with tab overviews
Efficient foreground process tracking denoting sudo and SSH
Support for transparent terminal backgrounds
Separate process mode for terminal-based applications
Support for pinned tabs and saved sessions
Terminal tabs are run within separate cgroups
Terminal inspector to help when writing terminal-based applications
Cambios na versión 49.2
hai 2 meses
(Built hai 26 días)
No changelog provided
Potentially unsafe
Full file system read/write access; Arbitrary permissions
Community built
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
.
Get involved
Information
Links
Estatísticas
Estatísticas por país
Tamaño da instalación
~9.13 MiB
Tamaño da descarga
5.22 MiB
Arquitecturas dispoñibles
aarch64, x86_64
Installs
71.997
Tags:
terminal
prompt
ptyxis
linux
flatpak