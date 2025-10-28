Easily and securely keep track of all your Passwords!
AuthPass is a stand alone password manager with support for the popular and proven KeePass (kdbx 3.x AND kdbx 4.x) format. Store your passwords, share across all your devices and easily find them whenever you need to login.
<em>=== UNDER YOUR CONTROL ===</em>
AuthPass stores all your passwords in the open Keepass format, exactly where you want it. It does not send your passwords to our servers. But AuthPass supports saving to:
<em>=== FULL FEATURED, NO ADS, NO SUBSCRIPTION ===</em>
As an open source project there are no artificial feature restrictions, no ads and no requirement for payments.
<em>Contributions welcome and encouraged</em> ;-) (Always looking for developers, translators, documentation writers, UI designer, etc. :) ), just join our discord channel: https://authpass.app/go/discord
<em>=== UNDER ACTIVE DEVELOPMENT ===</em>
This is an open source project which is still under heavy development, adding features. We would love your feedback via email or on the issue tracker at https://github.com/authpass/authpass/issues/
Also join the community on our discord channel at https://authpass.app/go/discord