Nook used to be a browser extension, however with the changes bought in Chrome Manifest v3, it was decided that the browser extension was too difficult to maintain, and Nook was repurposed into a desktop app.
Features over the browser version include:
- Fixed New Leaf 9am and 5pm loops
- Added Population Growing - Rainy Day, will always play the same tune
- Added label when minimized to tray to view the current tune's game and name
- Fixed total download file count
- Added Italian translations (thanks albanobattistella!)
- Minor bug fixes