A time tracking app that respects your privacy and gets the job done without getting too fancy.
Features:
Offline-only, mobile-centric design
Runs on Linux, iOS, and Android
Fully private—there is no tracking / spying / advertising / etc
Keep track of tasks with multiple parallel timers that can be started with the tap of a button
Associate timers with projects to group your work (or don't)
Start, stop, edit, and delete timers whenever with no fuss
Export data as a .csv file, filtered by timespans and projects
Export the app's database for full access to all of its data
Automatic light mode / dark mode based on your device settings
Localized in several languages (thanks to Google Translate): English, Arabic, German, Spanish, French, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional)