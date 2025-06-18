Midterm for Linux is completely free to use. It is a note-taking app with study tools to help you study better. You can use it to prepare for exams.
Features:
Write notes with quizzes for studying (cloze deletion, image occlusion inspired from Anki).
Sync notes with your phone and/or tablet.
Study offline (offline accessible).
Dark mode.
Powerful visual editor.
Keep track of notes to study before exams.
Collaborate and study with your friends.
Support nested folders.
and many more.
Dílseánaigh
Ní fhorbraítear an aip seo san oscailt, mar sin níl a fhios ach a fhorbróirí conas a oibríonn sé. D'fhéadfadh sé a bheith neamhchinnte ar bhealaí atá deacair a bhrath, agus féadfaidh sé athrú gan maoirseacht.