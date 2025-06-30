Space is an easy-to-use Spaced Repetition System (SRS) app. Create and learn flashcards wherever you are in the most effective way possible.
WORK TOGETHER: Share your flashcards and work on them together.
ON ALL YOUR DEVICES: Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and soon Web
CREATE YOUR FLASHCARDS: Design your flashcards with formatting and images.
FREE: Everything is free and no advertising, but you can support us through donations.
The mission of Space is to make learning effective and joyful. We hope you'll join us!
Athruithe i leagan 2.0.6
over 3 years ago
(Tógtha about 1 year ago)
Dílseánaigh
Ní fhorbraítear an aip seo san oscailt, mar sin níl a fhios ach a fhorbróirí conas a oibríonn sé. D'fhéadfadh sé a bheith neamhchinnte ar bhealaí atá deacair a bhrath, agus féadfaidh sé athrú gan maoirseacht.