Ear Tag is a simple audio file tag editor. It is primarily geared towards making quick edits or bulk-editing tracks in albums/EPs. Unlike other tagging programs, Ear Tag does not require the user to set up a music library folder. It can:

Edit tags of MP3, WAV, M4A, FLAC, OGG and WMA files

Modify metadata of multiple files at once

Rename files using information from present tags

Identify files using AcoustID

Network access is only used for the "Identify selected files" option.