/
Roghchlár Oscail
Foilsiú
Fóram
Maidir
Logáil Isteach
Cuardaigh aipeanna
/
Ptyxis
le Christian Hergert
devsuite.app
Suiteáil
Open options
A column and row size indicator is displayed when resizing the window
Container-oriented terminal
Ptyxis is a terminal for GNOME that focuses on ease-of-use in a world of containers.
Features:
Remembers current container when opening a new tab with support for podman, toolbox, distrobox, and more
Configurable keyboard shortcuts
Modern interface which integrates the palette with the window styling
User-installable color palettes
Support for preferences profiles with container integration
Integrated color palettes with light and dark support
Tabbed interface with tab overviews
Efficient foreground process tracking denoting sudo and SSH
Support for transparent terminal backgrounds
Separate process mode for terminal-based applications
Support for pinned tabs and saved sessions
Terminal tabs are run within separate cgroups
Terminal inspector to help when writing terminal-based applications
Athruithe i leagan 49.2
2 months ago
(Tógtha 26 days ago)
Níl aon chathelog curtha ar fáil
D'fhéadfadh a bheith neamh
Rochtain iomlán léithe/scríbhneoireachta ar an g; Ceadanna treallach
Pobal tógadh
Forbraíonn pobal idirnáisiúnta an aip seo go hoscailte, agus scaoiltear í faoin
GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
.
Bí páirteach
Eolas
Naisc
Staitisticí
Staitisticí Tíre
Méid Suiteáilte
~9.13 MiB
Íoslódáil Méid
5.22 MiB
Ailtireachtaí atá ar fáil
aarch64, x86_64
Suiteálann
71,997
Aipeanna eile le Christian Hergert
Builder
Create applications for GNOME
D-Spy
Analyze D-Bus connections
Manuals
Read developer documentation
Schemes
Create syntax highlighting schemes
Clibeanna:
terminal
prompt
ptyxis
linux
flatpak