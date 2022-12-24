Dippi

par Cassidy James Blaede
@cassidyjames sur GitHub
InstallerFaire un don
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran

Calculate display info like DPI and aspect ratio

Analyze any display. Input a few simple details and figure out the aspect ratio, DPI, and other details of a particular display. Great for deciding which laptop or external monitor to purchase, and if it would be considered HiDPI.

Handy features:

  • Find out if a display is a good choice based on its size and resolution
  • Get advice about different densities
  • Learn the logical resolution
  • Differentiate between laptops and desktop displays
  • Stupid simple: all in a cute li'l window

Based my expertise and experience shipping HiDPI hardware and software at System76 and elementary.

Tells you if a display’s density is:

  • Very Low DPI,
  • Fairly Low DPI,
  • Ideal for LoDPI,
  • Potentially Problematic,
  • Ideal for HiDPI,
  • Fairly High for HiDPI, or
  • Too High DPI

Special thanks:

  • Micah Ilbery for the shiny icons

Changements dans la version 4.0.2

il y a 9 mois
Taille installée~203 KB
Taille du téléchargement65 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations5 804
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web du projethttps://cassidyjames.com/dippi
Aidehttps://cassidyjames.com/support
Traduirehttps://github.com/cassidyjames/dippi/tree/master/po#readme
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/cassidyjames/dippi/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cassidyjames.dippi

Installations au fil du temps

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.github.cassidyjames.dippi

Exécuter

flatpak run com.github.cassidyjames.dippi
Tags:
dpihidpiaspectdensitydisplayheightlodpimonitorratioresolutionscreenwidth