Luna

par Carlos Lopez
Installer
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran

An amazing calendar widget

Select a theme color for the calendar and browse through the months and years with an intuitive interface.

Changements dans la version 1.1.6

il y a presque 2 ans
Taille installée~96 MB
Taille du téléchargement20 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations5 671
LicenceGNU Affero General Public License v3.0
Site web du projethttps://github.com/calo001/luna
Aidehttps://github.com/calo001/luna/issues
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/calo001/luna/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.calo001.luna

Autres applis de Carlos Lopez

Fondo

Find the most beautiful wallpapers

Installations au fil du temps

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.github.calo001.luna

Exécuter

flatpak run com.github.calo001.luna
Tags:
calendardaymonthyear