Luna
par Carlos Lopez
An amazing calendar widget
Select a theme color for the calendar and browse through the months and years with an intuitive interface.
Changements dans la version 1.1.6
il y a presque 2 ans
Taille installée~96 MB
Taille du téléchargement20 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations5 671
LicenceGNU Affero General Public License v3.0
Autres applis de Carlos Lopez
Installations au fil du temps
Installation manuelle
Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer