Mandelbulber2

Installer
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran

Free and open source 3D fractals generator

Mandelbulber2 creatively generates three-dimensional fractals. Explore trigonometric, hyper-complex, Mandelbox, IFS, and many other 3D fractals. Render with a great palette of customizable materials to create stunning images and videos.

Features:

Changements dans la version 2.29

il y a 3 mois
Taille installée~154 MB
Taille du téléchargement115 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations15 138
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site web du projethttps://mandelbulber.com/
Aidehttps://fractalforums.org/mandelbulber/14
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/buddhi1980/mandelbulber2/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

Installations au fil du temps

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

Exécuter

flatpak run com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2