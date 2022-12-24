Darkbar

par Sean Davis
InstallerFaire un don
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran

Darken application titlebars based on your preference

Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.

It allows the following settings for each application:

  • None: Let the application decide
  • Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
  • Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
  • Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant

Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.

Changements dans la version 1.0.1

il y a environ 1 an
Taille installée~1 MB
Taille du téléchargement367 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations3 995
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web du projethttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar
Traduirehttps://www.transifex.com/bluesabreorg/darkbar
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

Installations au fil du temps

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

Exécuter

flatpak run com.github.bluesabre.darkbar
Tags:
customizationtitlebar