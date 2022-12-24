Bombermaaan

Installer
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran

Arcade Game

A classic Bomberman game with multiplayer support, cloned on original SNES games. Also similar to Dynablaster.

  • Original gameplay and fun with minor adjustments
  • Up to 5 players on the same computer
  • Various levels of computer AI
  • Kick-Punch-Throw items mania
  • Keyboard and joystick support
  • Full screen and windowed display modes
  • Various power-ups
  • Various contaminations after skull item is taken
  • Item amount in walls as well as bomber skills on startup can be set on a per-level basis

Changements dans la version 2.1.8.2208

il y a plus de 2 ans
Taille installée~15 MB
Taille du téléchargement7 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations14 703
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web du projethttps://github.com/bjaraujo/Bombermaaan/
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/bjaraujo/Bombermaaan/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan

Installations au fil du temps

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan

Exécuter

flatpak run com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan
Tags:
arcadebombermangame