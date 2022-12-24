VServer
par Eduard Berloso Clarà
Access your files from any device on the same network
VServer opens an http server in the desired folder. Very useful to share files in a easy and fast way. Do you have a film on the computer and you want to watch it on your mobile phone? Just start Vserver in you computer and go to the given link with the mobile phone, you will have the film right there!
It has been developed to follow the same behaviour than the wellknown python's simpleHTTPserver.
It also works throught comand line options. Try typing 'flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver --help' to learn more.
Changements dans la version 1.6.1
il y a plus d’un an
Taille installée~95 MB
Taille du téléchargement19 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations6 193
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Autres applis de Eduard Berloso Clarà
Installations au fil du temps
Installation manuelle
Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer