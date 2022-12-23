Bookworm
par Siddhartha Das
A focused eBook reader
Read the books you love without having to worry about the different format complexities like EPUB, PDF, MOBI, CBR, etc.
Manage your library by tagging and updating metadata on books, to quickly find books using metadata searching and tag based filtering.
This version supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, PDF, FB2 and comics (CBR and CBZ) formats with support for more formats to follow soon.
Changements dans la version 1.1.2
il y a presque 4 ans
Taille installée~149 MB
Taille du téléchargement40 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations54 575
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installations au fil du temps
