krop

par Armin Straub
Installer
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran

A tool to crop PDF files

krop is a simple graphical tool to crop the pages of PDF files.

A unique feature of krop, is its ability to automatically split pages into subpages to fit the limited screensize of devices such as eReaders. This is particularly useful, if your eReader does not support convenient scrolling (in fact, original motivation for krop was to allow to read mathematical papers on a Nook eReader).

Changements dans la version 0.6.0

il y a environ 3 ans
Taille installée~308 MB
Taille du téléchargement83 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations4 269
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web du projethttp://arminstraub.com/software/krop
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/arminstraub/krop/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arminstraub.krop

Installations au fil du temps

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.github.arminstraub.krop

Exécuter

flatpak run com.github.arminstraub.krop
Tags:
cropereaderpdfrotate