krop
par Armin Straub
A tool to crop PDF files
krop is a simple graphical tool to crop the pages of PDF files.
A unique feature of krop, is its ability to automatically split pages into subpages to fit the limited screensize of devices such as eReaders. This is particularly useful, if your eReader does not support convenient scrolling (in fact, original motivation for krop was to allow to read mathematical papers on a Nook eReader).
Changements dans la version 0.6.0
il y a environ 3 ans
Taille installée~308 MB
Taille du téléchargement83 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations4 269
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installations au fil du temps
Installation manuelle
Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer