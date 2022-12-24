Planner

par Alain M.
Never worry about forgetting things again

🚀️ Planner 3 is here...

  • 🚀️ Complete redesign of the UI.
  • 🤚️ Drag and Order arrived: Sort your tasks wherever you want.
  • 💯️ Progress indicator for each project.
  • 💪️ Be more productive and organize your tasks by 'Sections'.
  • 💎️ Magic Button: Drag and Drop and create your tasks wherever you want.
  • 🌙️ Better integration with the dark theme.
  • 🎉️ and much more.

☁️ Support for Todoist:

  • Synchronize your Projects, Task and Sections thanks to Todoist.
  • Support for Todoist offline: Work without an internet connection and when everything is reconnected it will be synchronized.

* Planner not created by, affiliated with, or supported by Doist

☁️ Support for CalDAV:

  • Synchronize your Tasklist.

💎️ Other features:

  • 🔍️ Quick Find
  • 🌙️ Night mode

Changements dans la version 3.0.10

il y a 7 mois
Taille installée~134 MB
Taille du téléchargement28 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations121 427
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web du projethttps://useplanner.com/
Aidehttps://useplanner.com/support/
Traduirehttps://github.com/alainm23/planner/tree/master/po#readme
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/alainm23/planner/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alainm23.planner

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.github.alainm23.planner

Exécuter

flatpak run com.github.alainm23.planner
