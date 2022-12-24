🚀️ Planner 3 is here...

🚀️ Complete redesign of the UI.

🤚️ Drag and Order arrived: Sort your tasks wherever you want.

💯️ Progress indicator for each project.

💪️ Be more productive and organize your tasks by 'Sections'.

💎️ Magic Button: Drag and Drop and create your tasks wherever you want.

🌙️ Better integration with the dark theme.

🎉️ and much more.

☁️ Support for Todoist:

Synchronize your Projects, Task and Sections thanks to Todoist.

Support for Todoist offline: Work without an internet connection and when everything is reconnected it will be synchronized.

* Planner not created by, affiliated with, or supported by Doist

☁️ Support for CalDAV:

Synchronize your Tasklist.

💎️ Other features: