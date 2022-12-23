ParaPara

par Tanaka Takayuki
Installer
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran

An image viewer without library

An image viewer in which images are displayed as one of three styles: single, spread (book), continuous (scrolling), and that supports jpg, png, bmp, ico, gif files. animated gifs are also supported.

Changements dans la version 3.2.8

il y a environ 1 an
Taille installée~3 MB
Taille du téléchargement600 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations1 440
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site web du projethttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara
Aidehttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara/issues
Traduirehttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.aharotias2.parapara

Installations au fil du temps

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.github.aharotias2.parapara

Exécuter

flatpak run com.github.aharotias2.parapara
Tags:
imagepictureviewer