Viper
par 0neGal
Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.
Currently Viper is capable of:
- Updating/Installing Northstar
- Managing Mods
- Being pretty!
Changements dans la version 1.7.3
il y a 2 mois
Taille installée~240 MB
Taille du téléchargement96 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations3 524
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
