Popout3D
par PopoutApps
Creates 3D images from photographs taken with an ordinary camera.
Create 3D images with a phone or camera. Take two photos of a subject and the software will create a 3D image from them. Vertical and rotational alignment of the left and right images is essential for a convincing 3D effect, but difficult to achieve with an ordinary camera. This software corrects it. 3D image formats that can be created are anaglyph (red/cyan), side-by-side and crossover. Several photos can be processed at once and the resulting images reviewed.
Changements dans la version 1.6.41
il y a environ 2 mois
Taille installée~178 MB
Taille du téléchargement34 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations6 720
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installations au fil du temps
