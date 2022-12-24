Pinta

par Jonathan Pobst
Edit images and paint digitally

Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

Exécuter

flatpak run com.github.PintaProject.Pinta
