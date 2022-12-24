Pinta
par Jonathan Pobst
Edit images and paint digitally
Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.
Changements dans la version 2.1.1
il y a 4 mois
Taille installée~103 MB
Taille du téléchargement44 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations106 415
LicenceMIT License
Installations au fil du temps
