Gittyup

par Gittyup Community
@Murmele sur GitHub
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran

Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history

Features:

  • Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
  • Staging of single lines
  • Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
  • Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
  • Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
  • Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
  • Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.

Changements dans la version v1.3.0

il y a 2 mois
Taille installée~68 MB
Taille du téléchargement28 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations38 824
LicenceMIT License
Site web du projethttps://murmele.github.io/Gittyup
Aidehttps://matrix.to/#/#Gittyup:matrix.org
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/Murmele/Gittyup/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

