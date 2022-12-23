Forklift
Video and audio download application
Forklift is a program used to download video and audio files from popular Video and Audio platforms. Using the popular CLI application youtube-dl as base, Forklift supports dozents of websites. Forklift is also optimized for smaller screens, so you can easily navigate on your mobile device.
Main Features:
- Search function for YouTube and Soundcloud
- Download original files or
- Convert video and audio files to other formats like mp3, ogg, etc
Changements dans la version 1.0.0
il y a plus de 3 ans
Taille installée~14 MB
Taille du téléchargement5 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations12 619
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
