Gydl

par Jannik Hauptvogel
Download content from sites like YouTube

Gydl (Graphical youtube-dl) is a tool that enables downloading of content from YouTube and many other sites. It provides a minimal interface based on dialogues, making it quick and easy to download multimedia content.

Because user needs vary, Gydl supports both audio and video downloads. If a selected format is not available at the source, Gydl will attempt to convert it.

Gydl is based upon the popular youtube-dl program, which can be found on GitHub. A big thank you to the developer(s).

Changements dans la version 0.1.1

il y a presque 6 ans
Taille installée~25 MB
Taille du téléchargement11 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations45 867
LicenceGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Site web du projethttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl
Aidehttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl/blob/master/README.md
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.JannikHv.Gydl

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.github.JannikHv.Gydl

Exécuter

flatpak run com.github.JannikHv.Gydl