Gradience

par Gradience Team
@GradienceTeam sur GitHub
Change the look of Adwaita, with ease

Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.

The main features of Gradience include the following:

  • 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
  • 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
  • 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
  • ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
  • 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins

Changements dans la version 0.4.1

il y a 4 mois
Taille installée~26 MB
Taille du téléchargement9 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations56 784
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web du projethttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience
Aidehttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/discussions
Traduirehttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/GradienceTeam/gradience
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

Exécuter

flatpak run com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience
Tags:
adwcustomizeradwaita manager