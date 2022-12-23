Mindustry

par Anuken et al.

Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game

Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.

Changements dans la version 145.1

il y a 4 jours
Taille installée~256 MB
Taille du téléchargement134 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations29 901
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site web du projethttps://mindustrygame.github.io/
Contacthttps://discord.gg/mindustry
Aidehttps://mindustrygame.github.io/wiki/
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/Anuken/Mindustry
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Anuken.Mindustry

