Aliza MS

@AlizaMedicalImaging sur GitHub
Installer
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran

DICOM viewer

2D and 3D views with many tools, 3D view also for non-uniform images, Volume Rendering, Multi-planar reconstruction (MPR), RTSTRUCT contours.

DICOM Study multi-view with intersection lines.

Consistently de-identify DICOM, maintain integrity.

2D+t and 3D+t animations.

DICOM metadata viewer.

Most IODs are supported incl. enhanced, Structured Reports (SR), sequential and interleaved 4D Series, Grayscale Softcopy Presentation State (PR), Ultrasound with proper measurement in Calibrated Regions, etc.

Changements dans la version 1.9.1

il y a 26 jours
Taille installée~33 MB
Taille du téléchargement10 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations6 487
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site web du projethttps://github.com/AlizaMedicalImaging/AlizaMS
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS

Installations au fil du temps

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS

Exécuter

flatpak run com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS