Youp for whatsapp

Youp makes it makes the use of whatsapp more convenient

  • Make whatsapp truly fullscreen
  • Conveniently switch to dark mode
  • Add icon in systray with different icon if there is new messages
  • Desktop Notification

Changements dans la version 2.0

il y a environ 3 ans
Taille installée~1 MB
Taille du téléchargement427 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations49 662
LicenceMIT License
Site web du projethttps://luigitesch.io/youpforwhatsapp
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.gigitux.youp

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.gigitux.youp

Exécuter

flatpak run com.gigitux.youp
