Youp for whatsapp
par Luigi Teschio
Youp makes it makes the use of whatsapp more convenient
- Make whatsapp truly fullscreen
- Conveniently switch to dark mode
- Add icon in systray with different icon if there is new messages
- Desktop Notification
Changements dans la version 2.0
il y a environ 3 ans
Taille installée~1 MB
Taille du téléchargement427 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations49 662
LicenceMIT License
