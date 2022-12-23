Manga Reader

par George Florea Bănuș
georgefb.com
InstallerFaire un don
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran

Manga Reader for local files

Manga reader for local files.

Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.

Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).

Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.

Can bookmark mangas.

Configurable keyboard shortcuts.

Changements dans la version 2.1.0

il y a 2 mois
Taille installée~905 KB
Taille du téléchargement491 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations7 137
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web du projethttps://github.com/g-fb/mangareader
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/g-fb/mangareader/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.georgefb.mangareader

Installations au fil du temps

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.georgefb.mangareader

Exécuter

flatpak run com.georgefb.mangareader