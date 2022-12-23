Manga Reader
par George Florea Bănuș
Manga Reader for local files
Manga reader for local files.
Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.
Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).
Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.
Can bookmark mangas.
Configurable keyboard shortcuts.
Changements dans la version 2.1.0
il y a 2 mois
Taille installée~905 KB
Taille du téléchargement491 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations7 137
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
