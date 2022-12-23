Frogatto & Friends
An old-school 2D platform game
An old-school 2D platform game, starring a certain quixotic frog. Frogatto has gorgeous, high-end pixel art, pumping arcade tunes, and all the gameplay nuance of a classic console title. Run and jump over pits and enemies. Grab enemies with your tongue, swallow them, and then spit them out at other enemies as projectiles! Fight dangerous bosses, and solve vexing puzzles. Collect coins and use them to buy upgrades and new abilities in the store. Talk to characters in game, and work to unravel Big Bad Milgram's plot against the townsfolk!
Changements dans la version 1.3.1
il y a plus de 10 ans
Taille installée~266 MB
Taille du téléchargement236 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations6 643
Licencezlib License, , Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported, ,
