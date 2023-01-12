Flathub Logo

FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client

par FreeRDP develpers
Installer

FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.

FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008

Changements dans la version 2.10.0

il y a 5 mois
Taille installée~27 MB
Taille du téléchargement11 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations14 571
LicenceApache License 2.0
Site web du projethttps://www.freerdp.com/
Contacthttps://www.freerdp.com/
Aidehttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki
Foire aux questionshttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki/FAQ
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.freerdp.FreeRDP

Installations au fil du temps

Tags:
rdpremote desktop