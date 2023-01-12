FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client
par FreeRDP develpers
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.
FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008
Changements dans la version 2.10.0
il y a 5 mois
Taille installée~27 MB
Taille du téléchargement11 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations14 571
LicenceApache License 2.0
