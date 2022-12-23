Teleport

Share files over the local network

Teleport is a fast way to share files over the local network. It's designed to be a replacement for using USB keys or emailing stuff to yourself just to move them on another device on your desk.

Taille installée~2 MB
Taille du téléchargement1 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations9 522
LicenceAGPL-3.0+
Site web du projethttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.frac_tion.teleport

