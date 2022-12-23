FlashPrint

Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers

FlashPrint is a beginner-friendly slicer developped in-house by Flashforge for use with its line of 3D printers, featuring a 3D viewer, scaling and cutting abilities, and multiple printer related configuration options. It also sports an expert mode for more experienced users.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by FlashForge.

Changements dans la version 5.6.0

il y a 4 mois
Taille installée~39 MB
Taille du téléchargement28 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations10 441
Licencehttp://www.flashforge.com/terms-of-service/
Site web du projethttp://www.flashforge.com/flashprint/
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.flashforge.FlashPrint

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.flashforge.FlashPrint

Exécuter

flatpak run com.flashforge.FlashPrint
