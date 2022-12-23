Boatswain

par Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)

il y a 4 mois
Taille installée~2 MB
Taille du téléchargement514 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations6 860
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web du projethttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain
Signaler un problèmehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.feaneron.Boatswain

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.feaneron.Boatswain

Exécuter

flatpak run com.feaneron.Boatswain
