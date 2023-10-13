Flathub Logo

Unreal Tournament Launcher

par Epic Games
First-person arena shooter

Unreal Tournament is the original King of the Hill in the frag-or-be-fragged multiplayer gaming world. As the undisputed 1999 Game of the Year, Unreal Tournament grabbed the first person shooter genre by the soiled seat of its pants and knocked it around the room with its never-before-seen graphics, brutal edge-of-your-seat gameplay and a massive and varied feature list that gave gamers more than they ever expected.

This launcher sets up the modern native Linux port of Unreal Tournament from OldUnreal. It needs the official game files to function properly.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Epic Games.

Changements dans la version 469d-rc4

il y a environ 2 mois
(Construit il y a 23 jours)
  • Aucun journal des modifications n'est fourni

  • Propriétaire

    Ce logiciel n'est pas développé de manière ouverte, de sorte que seuls ses développeurs savent comment il fonctionne. Il peut présenter des failles de sécurité difficiles à détecter et être modifié sans contrôle.
Taille installée~71 MiB
Taille du téléchargement70.81 MiB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations1 292
