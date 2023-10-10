Flathub Logo

Unreal Tournament 2004 Launcher

par Epic Games
Installer

First-person arena shooter

Unreal Tournament 2004 is a multiplayer first person shooter that combines the kill-or-be-killed experience of gladiatorial combat with cutting-edge technology. Ten game modes provide even the most hardcore gamer with palm-sweating challenges through unbelievably detailed indoor arenas and vast outdoor environments. As the ultimate techno-gladiator of the future, players will take their fates into their hands, battling against up to 32 other players online in action-packed, frag-filled arenas.

This launcher sets up the native Linux port of Unreal Tournament 2004 with additional fixes that make it work on a modern system. It needs the official game files to function properly.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Epic Games.

Changements dans la version 3369.2

il y a presque 18 ans
(Construit il y a environ 2 mois)
  • Aucun journal des modifications n'est fourni

  • Propriétaire

    Ce logiciel n'est pas développé de manière ouverte, de sorte que seuls ses développeurs savent comment il fonctionne. Il peut présenter des failles de sécurité difficiles à détecter et être modifié sans contrôle.
Taille installée~25.02 MiB
Taille du téléchargement22.32 MiB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations1 820
