A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy

Feeel is an open-source app for doing simple at-home exercises. It holds the acclaimed full body scientific 7-minute workout regime and allows creating custom workouts as well. While the app currently contains a limited amount of exercises, the plan is to drastically expand the number of both exercises and workouts with the help of the community.

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/wikis.

Changements dans la version 2.4.1

il y a 7 mois
Taille installée~35 MB
Taille du téléchargement19 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations1 720
LicenceGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web du projethttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel
Signaler un problèmehttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/-/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.enjoyingfoss.feeel

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.enjoyingfoss.feeel

Exécuter

flatpak run com.enjoyingfoss.feeel