Photo Editor
par Endless
Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos
Have you ever wanted to edit your own photos like the pros and create beautiful images you can share with those you love? Well, now you can do that in just a few steps! We have a variety of attractive, artful filters so you can customize your photos and create one-of-a-kind works of art from your everyday life. With this handy app, you can post your creations directly to Facebook, so everyone can see your awesome pictures!
Changements dans la version 1.0.2
il y a presque 5 ans
Taille installée~270 MB
Taille du téléchargement110 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations42 814
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Autres applis de Endless
Installations au fil du temps
Installation manuelle
Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer